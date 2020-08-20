VeriME (VME) Price Hits $0.0001

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. VeriME has a total market cap of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00040381 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $671.40 or 0.05655747 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014346 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About VeriME

VME is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home . VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

