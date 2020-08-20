Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,479 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 97,235 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $58.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,057,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,584,900. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $244.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

