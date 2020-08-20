Vidulum Price Reaches $0.0181 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, Vidulum has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a market cap of $129,968.88 and $13,993.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004862 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003587 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000061 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

