Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Girard Partners LTD.’s 7th Largest Position

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.15. 8,838,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,709,092. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.50. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $386.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.07.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

