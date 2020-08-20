Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Ithaka Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ithaka Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 6.4% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 220,992 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,606,000 after purchasing an additional 32,815 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 95.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 30,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 202,490 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.15. 8,838,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,709,092. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $386.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.36 and a 200 day moving average of $186.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.07.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

