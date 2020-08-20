Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.15. 8,838,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,709,092. The company has a market cap of $386.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.07.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

