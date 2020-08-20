Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 1.2% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,641,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914,099. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

