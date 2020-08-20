Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,732 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5,535.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,722 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Walmart by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.57. 8,913,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,206,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $137.63. The firm has a market cap of $381.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,743,250 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

