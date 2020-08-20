Waves (WAVES) Achieves Market Cap of $399.50 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. Waves has a market capitalization of $399.50 million and approximately $104.97 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.89 or 0.00032762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Upbit, Indodax and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Over the last week, Waves has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00033793 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014504 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00008897 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006577 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 102,789,418 coins. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bitbns, Tidex, COSS, LiteBit.eu, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Kuna, Liqui, Indodax, Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin, OKEx, Exrates, Gate.io, Coinbe, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, Binance, Huobi, Coinrail, HitBTC and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.