WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSBC shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of WesBanco stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,370. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $39.33.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $151.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.49 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Equities analysts expect that WesBanco will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 9,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $212,338.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,144.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,080 shares of company stock worth $175,000 and have sold 39,539 shares worth $877,738. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter worth $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in WesBanco by 86.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

