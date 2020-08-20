Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 2.0% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 408.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,530,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246,997 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,526,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,050,000 after buying an additional 2,086,941 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $91,299,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13,339.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,336,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,683,000 after buying an additional 1,326,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 68.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,574,000 after buying an additional 701,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $67.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,828,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

