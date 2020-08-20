Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 2.4% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $236.61. 1,279,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,719. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $236.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.82. The stock has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

