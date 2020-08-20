Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 13.3% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in AT&T by 17.1% in the second quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 47,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.7% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 34,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 33.4% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 10.1% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,903,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,053,125. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $212.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

