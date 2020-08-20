Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after buying an additional 830,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after buying an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after buying an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,423,000 after buying an additional 910,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.72. The company had a trading volume of 20,775,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,857,260. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $215.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

