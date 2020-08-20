Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 3.1% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,238,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,894,000 after purchasing an additional 608,417 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,454,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,289,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,961,000 after purchasing an additional 569,755 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.15. 1,310,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,908. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.33.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

