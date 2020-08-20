Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 565 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 2.7% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. DZ Bank cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.52.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.28. 3,350,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,111,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.06. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.