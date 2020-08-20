WinCash (WCC) Price Tops $0.34

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, WinCash has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00002892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WinCash has a total market cap of $514,576.85 and approximately $28,201.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000316 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

