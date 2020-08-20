XYO (XYO) Market Cap Reaches $7.75 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. XYO has a market capitalization of $7.75 million and approximately $57,956.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, KuCoin and DEx.top. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00040381 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $671.40 or 0.05655747 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014346 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, LATOKEN, KuCoin, BitMart, YoBit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

