Zacks: Analysts Expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Announce $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $1.66. Discover Financial Services reported earnings per share of $2.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. 79,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,491. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 455.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $13,056,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 34.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,026,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,293,000 after purchasing an additional 107,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

