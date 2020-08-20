Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.25 Billion

Analysts expect that JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) will post $24.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.Com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.02 billion. JD.Com reported sales of $18.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full year sales of $103.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.40 billion to $106.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $124.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.76 billion to $130.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra raised their target price on JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in JD.Com during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in JD.Com during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $73.94. The stock had a trading volume of 21,965,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,781,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38. JD.Com has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $74.39.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

