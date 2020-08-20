Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Ithaka Group LLC owned 0.05% of Zendesk worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Zendesk by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.97. 1,278,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,574. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 1.31. Zendesk Inc has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $101.94.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. On average, analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.68.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total value of $4,399,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,825,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $86,660.00. Insiders sold a total of 117,262 shares of company stock worth $10,305,319 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

