-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). ChemoCentryx reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $49.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 39.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 87,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $5,044,774.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 19,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $1,183,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 79,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,695.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,309,211 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,505. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,472 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,176,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,828,000 after purchasing an additional 977,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,165,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,946,000 after purchasing an additional 919,214 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,460,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 645,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,159,000 after purchasing an additional 409,800 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCXI stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $53.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.11 and a beta of 1.94. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

