$0.51 EPS Expected for Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.24. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABTX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on Allegiance Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $1,006,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 39,487 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.67. 61,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,945. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $520.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

