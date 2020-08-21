12,780 Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,000. Home Depot comprises 0.7% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.23. 5,524,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,329,052. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $290.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.96. The company has a market cap of $304.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BofA Securities upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.