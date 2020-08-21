2,224 Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in AbbVie by 179.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.87.

ABBV traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.91. 267,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,776,464. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.19. The company has a market cap of $169.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

