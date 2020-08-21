2,505 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 51.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 22.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 217.5% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total value of $1,221,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $499.84. 180,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,064. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $561.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $513.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39 and a beta of 0.62.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

