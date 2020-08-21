2,870 Shares in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Bought by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 264.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Global Payments by 98.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $38,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.19.

NYSE:GPN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,526. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

