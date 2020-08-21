39,638 Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3,736.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 66,502 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 72,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,064. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $30.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

