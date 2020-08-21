862 Shares in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Acquired by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 64,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,074,000 after buying an additional 101,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.79. 413,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,045. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $167.79 and a 12-month high of $304.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.55.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.