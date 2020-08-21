874 Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Bought by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 140.2% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.22. 98,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,079. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.36. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $175.25 and a 52 week high of $304.40.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

