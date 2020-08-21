AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Position Boosted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after buying an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,934,000 after buying an additional 1,344,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,346,000 after buying an additional 5,208,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,530,000 after buying an additional 696,233 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $94.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,238,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,314,320. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of $169.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.19.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.87.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

