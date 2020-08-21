ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Purchased by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,782,000 after purchasing an additional 266,903 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 954,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,755,000 after purchasing an additional 66,260 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACIW. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

ACIW stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.71. 602,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,105. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.31. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $299.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.37 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

