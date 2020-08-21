Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,860,000 after buying an additional 2,295,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,008,000 after buying an additional 2,149,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,165,000 after buying an additional 721,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after buying an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $327,047,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.03.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.21. 5,076,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,816,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $87.73. The company has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.32.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.