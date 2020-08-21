Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $259.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.52 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATGE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

