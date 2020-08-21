AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $124,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of AGCO by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in AGCO by 9.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.05. 418,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.20. AGCO has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.13.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit