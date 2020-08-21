AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $124,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of AGCO by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in AGCO by 9.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.05. 418,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.20. AGCO has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.13.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

