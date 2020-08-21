AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 0.08% of AGNC Investment worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 554.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,438,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,413,128. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 10.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

