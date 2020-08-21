AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

AlarmCom stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.76. 451,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,881. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AlarmCom has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $74.66.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AlarmCom will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $151,965.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,263.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 101,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $6,871,037.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,741 shares in the company, valued at $17,402,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,449 shares of company stock worth $12,021,046. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in AlarmCom by 317.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 46,585 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AlarmCom by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AlarmCom by 35.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in AlarmCom by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

