Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Barclays increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.70.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $7.27 on Friday, hitting $265.24. 1,189,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,898,042. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $161.68 and a 12-month high of $268.00. The company has a market cap of $663.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.