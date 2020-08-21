Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALKS. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alkermes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 100,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.95. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $247.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,932,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,268,000 after purchasing an additional 103,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,418,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,193,000 after buying an additional 166,782 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Alkermes by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 7,193,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,723,000 after buying an additional 3,388,000 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Alkermes by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,241,000 after buying an additional 1,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alkermes by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,319,000 after buying an additional 86,938 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

