Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Princeton Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.4% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,575.57. 1,738,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,813. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,506.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1,380.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,591.88. The company has a market cap of $1,050.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

