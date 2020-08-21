Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 35.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $1,575.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,050.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,506.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1,380.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,591.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

