AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 219 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 622,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,114,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

