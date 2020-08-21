AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 727 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,711,000 after buying an additional 3,263,586 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,417,000 after acquiring an additional 414,622 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,634,000 after buying an additional 581,152 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,563,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,582 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,518,316. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $220.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

