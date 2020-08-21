AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 7 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 466.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,898,000 after acquiring an additional 257,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,575.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,050.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,506.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1,380.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,591.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

