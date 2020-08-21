Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Holdings Lowered by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,656,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of -83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.47.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

