Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 95,307 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares in the company, valued at $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 649,635 shares of company stock valued at $44,023,536. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.82. 1,969,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,017,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $87.29. The firm has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

