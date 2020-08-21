Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 60.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,192 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 37.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after buying an additional 28,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Bank of America cut their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.88.

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.93. 56,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.30. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,810. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

