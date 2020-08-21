Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,097 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,810 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $148,871,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,913,000 after purchasing an additional 355,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $36,823,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.12.

ITW traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.12. 19,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,934. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.45. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $199.90. The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.