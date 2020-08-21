Amalgamated Bank Sells 34,021 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 60.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 34,021 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 18.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,534,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $978,720,000 after acquiring an additional 79,936 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,478,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,102,182,000 after acquiring an additional 161,060 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Cigna by 40.0% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,214,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $746,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,414,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $604,976,000 after acquiring an additional 62,354 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $178.30. The stock had a trading volume of 54,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,178. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.99.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $305,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,139,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,407 shares of company stock worth $49,672,819 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.19.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

