Amalgamated Bank Sells 91,720 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,720 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,086. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,208.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,393,650 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

